SDGs attainment in perspective

MARGARET CHISANGA, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

WITH floods, drought, armyworms and locust invasions repeatedly effecting agricultural production in southern Africa, and in so doing affecting attainment of socio-economic development, governments and regional development partners have heightened collaboration to find solutions that will push the region forward.

Southern African nations have joined nearly all other countries in making commitments to improve the planet and lives of their citizens by 2030 through committing to the Global Goals, also known as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

With only 10 years left to attainment of the goals, the remaining period has been dubbed the ‘Decade of Action’, in essence urging nations to urgently spearhead activities for social and economic development.

Outlined by the United Nations (UN) in 2015, the 17 life-changing goals include ending extreme poverty, giving people better health care and achieving equality for women. By now, significant strides should have been made in attaining these goals. However, as member countries revealed recently, the African region is generally off track and lagging behind.