SDG sub-regional centre: Opportunities for Zambia

Analysis: NAWA MWALE

ON AUGUST 7, 2019, President Edgar Lungu and his Rwandan counterpart President Paul Kagame, who is also board chairperson of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Centre for Africa, launched the SDG sub-regional centre for southern Africa (“the Centre”) at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka.

The newly launched centre comes as a result of the agreement which was made in September 2018 between the SDG centre for Africa (with headquarters in Kigali, Rwanda) and Zambia where the latter proposed to host the same. Zambia is the first country to host a sub-regional centre in Africa.

The SDG centre for Africa, which started its operations in July 2016, is a not-for-profit international organisation which provides technical support, neutral advice and expertise as input to national governments, private sector, civil society, and academic institutions with a view to accelerating the implementation of the SDGs agenda across Africa.

The launch of the SDG sub-regional centre for southern Africa brought together senior government officials, members of diplomatic corps, international organisations and experts from within southern Africa and beyond. The delegates engaged in discussions of major themes pertaining to the implementation of SDGs in Africa, and in particular, southern Africa.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/