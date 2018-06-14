Scramble for Lusaka on

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THERE is an unprecedented scramble for the position of mayor of Lusaka with over 20 applications landing on the desk of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) secretary-general’s desk so far.Various other political parties say they have been overwhelmed by applications from ambitious members wanting to be nominated and then elected in the July 26 by-election occasioned by the death of Mayor Wilson Kalumba.

PF director for media Sunday Chanda said there has been overwhelming response from party members wanting to be adopted as the ruling party's candidate in the election for mayor of Lusaka.