Scramble at Jets promo

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

HUNDREDS of Lusaka residents yesterday flocked to Jets Stores at Levy Park Mall taking advantage of a promotion as the outlet prepares to close.

The shoppers, who started flocking to the store a few minutes after 09:00 hours, littered the store with piles of clothes and hangers as they scampered for various items in the store.

At the counters, cashiers also had a tough time trying to ensure that the shoppers followed the CLICK TO READ MORE