Scientist calls for enhanced fish farming

PRISCILLA CHIPULU, Ndola

A WILDLIFE biologist says Zambia is likely to meet its 80,000 tonnes fish deficit in the next five years if fish farming is taken seriously.

Speaking when Zambia Aquaculture Enterprise Development Project (ZAEDP) monitoring and evaluation specialist Lizzen Moono toured some fish farming projects, John Mwamba said with a deficit of about 80,000 tonnes, farmers should take advantage of the opportunity to breed more fish.