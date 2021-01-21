Schools to get grants directly

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

TO AVERT misapplication of grants by the Ministry of General Education, Government will now start sending the money directly to school bank accounts.

Accountant General Kennedy Musonda said the Ministry of Finance is currently collecting 16,000 school accounts before disbursement of the funds can start.

Mr Musonda was answering a question from Solwezi West Member of Parliament Teddy Kasonso, who wanted to know what the Ministry of Finance is doing to stop misapplication of funds.

This was when Mr Musonda appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday.

Mr Kasonso and his Senga Hill counterpart Kapembwa Simbao said the continued misapplication of funds by the ministry is depriving schools of