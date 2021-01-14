Schools reopening preps on

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

AS SCHOOLS open on Monday, Government has urged authorities to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 prevention measures to keep learning institutions safe.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba says it is important for schools to open because coronavirus may be there for a long time.

This is according to a circular dated January 13, 2021 to provincial education officers, colleges of education principals, district education board secretaries and head teachers.

“Learning institutions should create more sessions to allow learners to be spaced out in classes and other school facilities to observe physical distancing,” Dr Kalumba said.

He says classes can also alternate on