Schools re-opening rescheduled

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

THE date for opening schools for term one next year has been moved from January 4 to January 18, Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba has said.

Dr Kalumba said in a circular dated December 15, 2020 that the decision has been made to accommodate prevailing academic procedures and processes before learners resume classes next year.

He said the ministry wants to give teachers time to rest and enable them to effectively apply themselves to the task of teaching when schools open.

"It has been realised that the 2020 third term had a number of activities that included catching up on lost teaching and learning time, and