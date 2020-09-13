Schools re-opening cheers parents

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

THE announcement by President Edgar Lungu to re-open all schools, colleges and universities has cheered parents who for the past few months have been calling on Government to consider allowing the learners to resume classes.

All learning institutions will re-open with caution between September 14, 2020 and September 28, 2020, subject to adherence to public health certification, guidelines, regulations.

This is also to allow for satisfactory and adequate preparedness by all relevant authorities including parents and guardians.

In his State of the Nation Address on Friday, President Lungu said he is aware of the negative impact the closure of educational institutions has had on pupils, students, teachers, lecturers, parents, school-owners and the public.

President Lungu said he is disturbed by the negative vices that are happening in communities’ such as teenage pregnancies, child marriages, rape, defilement, alcohol abuse, incest and other delinquencies.

He said the vices may not only lead to the young people dropping out of school but may expose them to HIV and AIDS and CLICK TO READ MORE