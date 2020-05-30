Schools must learn to be self-reliant, says Wina

HLUPEKILE NKUNIKA

Rufunsa

GOVERNMENT wants schools countrywide to be self-reliant and reduce pressure on parents and guardians in paying fees, Vice-President Inonge Wina has said.

Mrs Wina says revamping production units (PU) will help schools to raise revenue and minimise their dependence on fees and government grants.

Government is cognisant of the hustle most Zambians go through to ensure their children access education.

Mrs Wina said this yesterday shortly before she commissioned the harvest of fish at Rufunsa Girls Technical School.