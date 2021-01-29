Schools must be safe

AS schools open their gates to welcome back learners amid COVID-19 on Monday, we expect them to take the minister of Health’s concern seriously to safeguard lives.

Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has implored all schools to ensure that they put in place adequate measures to safeguard the lives of the learners as they report back.

Dr Chanda has warned that any school that falls short of these expectations will be closed. There just can’t be any compromise on this matter.

Government’s decision to allow schools to open amid escalating cases of COVID-19 is a delicate one, yet inevitable.

Government is caught up in a catch-22 kind of situation. As it is, learners and schools are yet to recover from the devastating effects of the prolonged closures during the first wave last year.

Apart from losing out on time, many learners’ performance is said to have gone down.

Similarly, schools lost out on income, with private ones being the most affected. The ripple effect is that teachers and other workers at these schools have been going without salaries or have been getting reduced pay cheques.

The paramount concern though is to ensure that the boys and girls get their right to education in a safe environment.

As delicate as the situation may be, Government is certainly looking for the best win-win situation.

This is taking into consideration the fact that no one can with certainty state when the pandemic will ease off and die out.

When COVID started, we all believed it was just a bad wind in passing. It is over a year since COVID reared its ugly head and it is still raging.

Under the circumstances, we cannot put life on hold – life must go on but, of course, with a lot of caution.

This is what the minister of Health is calling for among the schools.

Starting Monday the lives of hundreds of thousands of learners will be partly in the hands of school managers.

We therefore expect schools to ensure that no stone is left unturned in ensuring that their premises are safe for learners and themselves.

We expect schools, first and foremost, to ensure that their premises are well-sanitised by fumigating them. It is important on this matter to ensure that the right chemicals are used. There are crooks in our midst who might want to make a quick buck.

We also expect schools to ensure that classes are not crowded to allow for social distancing. We know that classes could have in excess of 80 pupils. Obviously this cannot be allowed to happen in this situation.

Split the class or days of learning. This could be extra work for the teachers, but they have to uphold their noble profession by delivering on what they pledged to do.

We know that this is also a tough time for them, but we count on them to keep these children safe.

Last term some schools managed to split classes as a way of decongesting them. Others devised a shift system where certain grades would report in the morning and knock off at noon to give way for other grades to utilise the classes and allow for social distancing.

This worked well for many schools. There is no reason why it cannot work well again this time around.

Schools will also need to ensure that routine temperature check-ups are done and religiously followed as learners report for lessons.

There’s also need to ensure that everyone in the school premises masks up, sanitises and observes social distancing at all times. Surely, there has been enough sensitisation on this matter, so no one should claim ignorance about what is expected of them.

Schools that deal with pre-grades and lower primary, however, need to take extra care because these young ones may not even understand the importance of adhering to set rules. They need constant monitoring and guidance.

While schools are expected to ensure the safety of learners, this does not mean parents must go to sleep.

Actually, parents also have a huge role to play during the time that learners are at home.

They need to ensure that their children do not expose themselves anyhow by restricting movements.

Parents must inculcate a sense of responsibility in their children to observe all the COVID-19 rules at school and away from school.

They will also do well to ensure that the nutrition given to their children is one that builds their immunity to lessen the chances of them easily getting infected.

It is the responsibility of parents and guardians to ensure that their children do not transport COVID-19 to school.

This is a collective effort. Let’s help each other to keep our children free from coronavirus.