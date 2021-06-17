Schools closed

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

WITH the fast-spreading third wave of coronavirus now killing between 20 and 48 people in a single day, Government has decided to close schools today for three weeks as one of the measures to curb further loss of lives. President Edgar Lungu’s decision to heighten COVID-19 prevention measures is premised on poor adherence and enforcement of prevailing public health guidelines among people. Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti told journalists yesterday about the directives the head of State wants all Zambians to fully embrace and prevent escalation of coronavirus cases in the country. “The measures are effective tomorrow [today] 06:00 hours. Those who don’t heed the measures will have their places closed,” Dr Miti said.

With Zambia recording 48 deaths in the 24 hours leading to yesterday, the highest since the novel virus was first confirmed in the country, the following measures have been instituted in the interest of saving lives: • Pre, primary and secondary schools shall be closed for 21 days subject to review, inspection and certification and depending on how the pandemic will evolve. • Colleges and universities and other tertiary learning institutions will only provide online sessions for the next one month, subject to review. • Places of worship will be restricted to conducting a maximum of two meetings in a week of one hour duration while observing all the five golden rules (masking up, maintaining physical distance, washing hands or sanitising them frequently, avoiding crowded places, and seeking medical attention early if symptomatic). • Bars, nightclubs, casinos, taverns will not operate from Monday to Thursday, but will only open from Friday to Sunday from 18:00 hours to 22:00 hours with