School third term extended

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

WITH the school calendar disrupted for six months by COVID-19 restrictions, learners in non-examination classes will only progress to the next grade on March 29 next year.

Term-two for non-examination classes which will start next week will run until December 4, 2020 while the third term will begin on January 4, 2021.

And school authorities have been advised to accept payment-in-kind for fees by parents or guardians who cannot afford to settle the obligation in cash.

The guidance on the revision of the school calendar follows the statement on the reopening of schools by