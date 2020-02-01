School public on fake products

Dear editor,

LAST week either on 23 or 24th January 2020 there was a report on ZNBC TV2 of ZRA destroying smuggled and fake goods.

Fake Colgate was one of the items destroyed.

The people are at risk of ingesting harmful substances and get sick and possibly die as a result.

In view of this, members of the public should be schooled on how to identify fake Colgate and indeed many other fake goods.

Surely there should be an agency responsible for this kind of situation.

The reporting is good but we should go further.

What should we do as a result of the news?

SHACHILOLESHA YUMBA