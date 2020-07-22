school monitoring exercise kicks off

LINDA NYONDO, Lusaka

ABOUT 500 schools were monitored in different parts of the country and they will indicate existing gaps and local opportunities in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

ZAMBIA National Education Coalition (ZANEC) board chairperson Harriet Miyato says the just-ended schools monitoring exercise in different parts of the country will also be used to sensitise local stakeholders on the need to harness local resources from stakeholders to support the improvement of public health standards in schools.

“Once evidence on existing gaps is generated, we will work with partners to address some of the identified weaknesses,” she said.

Ms Miyato said with unity of purpose, a lot can be achieved at local level in helping schools prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She said the reopening of schools must be taken as a multi-sectorial responsibility that requires the support of all stakeholders.

Ms Miyato said reopening of schools for pupils in examination classes requires a lot of investments in the sector to mitigate likely health risks of running classes during COVID-19.