School holiday cut short

DARLINGTON

MWENDABAI

Lusaka

IN ORDER to cover for the time lost due to COVID-19, the school holiday has been reduced to two weeks from Friday, August 28 to Monday, September 14.

Parents whose children are in boarding school have been advised to allow them to stay in school over the holiday period.

Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga said pupils who remain in school will pay between K150 and 200 additional fees.

This is according to news monitored on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

Dr Wanchinga said the schools, which are closing this Friday, August 28, will re-open on Monday September 14

“The General Certificate of Education and Grade Nine external will be written during the said holiday,” he said.

And General Education Permanent Secretary Jobbicks Kalumba said the Ministry of Finance earlier this year released about K4 million for the manufacture of desks under the design and technologies programme by respective secondary schools.