School calendar back to normal

KAPALA CHISUNKA

Lusaka

GOVERNMENT will revert to a normal academic calendar for 2021, which will start on January 4, 2021.

Ministry of General Education Permanent Secretary for Technical Services Jobbicks Kalumba said the school calendar year for 2020 will end on December 4 to pave way for the national examinations for grades Seven, Nine and 12.

Dr Kalumba said Ministry of General Education has assessed and realised that teachers have managed to cover most of their work which would have spilled over to January 2021.

“After assessing the situation, we found that we cannot go by an abnormal calendar.

We have issued a circular to all school heads, provincial education officers and all district board secretaries [DEBS] that January 2021, when schools open, will not be term three as earlier planned but term one,” he said.

He was speaking yesterday during a special interview on the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) Kwacha Good Morning Television programme.