Schedule set for ballots

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

PRINTING of ballot papers for the August 12 general elections will start in July, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced.

Chief electoral officer Kryticous Nshindano said the exercise will start in July to allow for the seven days in which people can appeal against candidates’ nomination and 21 days for such cases to be heard and concluded.

“Printing is likely to start in July after political parties are done with nomination processes. We decided to leave room for petitions because the law does provide for that.

“We wouldn’t want to have confusion after printing, then people petition the nomination. So by July, everything should be sorted out,” Mr Nshindano said.

He was speaking when he featured on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation Sunday Interview programme.

Mr Nshindano said ECZ is on course with putting in place all that is needed for