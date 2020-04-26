Scavengers cash in on used masks

DOREEN NAWA, Lusaka

SOME people are endangering the health of unsuspecting Lusaka residents by recycling disposable surgical masks that they scavenge from dumpsites.

With the demand for masks on the rise as a defence mechanism in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, some people are retrieving disposed masks, washing them and selling them to residents.

At Lusaka’s Chunga dumpsite, women and girls routinely pick up these masks for recycling CLICK TO READ MORE