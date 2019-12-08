‘Scars of a Mother’ premieres

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

SCARS of a Mother, a movie produced by Australia-based Zambian filmmaker Matildah Muchindu and starring Nollywood stars Zubby Michael, Patience Ozokwor aka Mama G, Chizzy Alichi, Prince Okafor and Ifedi Sharon, premiered last week at Nu Metro Cinemas in Lusaka.

Apart from having the Nollywood stars, the premiere attracted different local film stars like award-winning actress Cassie Kabwita and the cast and crew of Mpali who walked the red carpet to support the production that was shot in Lagos, Nigeria.

Matildah, who is also known as Maddie Mitchell, was born in Siavonga but is now based in Brisbane, Australia although she continues to travel a lot for her film work. Her other films are What Kept Me Going, short film shot in Zambia in 2016; The Stand, short film shot in Brisbane 2017; and Family Slavery, feature film shot in Nigeria in 2018.

Writer Emmanuel Musonda told the Weekend Mail that it is the hope of local filmmakers to continue with such collaborations.

“The film industry is on the look up, it has opened massive doors for us Zambian film makers. We are learning, discovering and hoping for more collaborations and massive endorsements,” Emmanuel, who is an actor, said.

“I think as Zambia, we are slowly getting there. Our industry has a future, we do not have to look down on it, but come together to make a gigantic success.”

Scars of a Mother was nominated for the 2019 African film festival, which ran from June 27 -June 30 at the African-American Museum Performance Hall Moody in Dallas Texas, USA.

The African Film Festival showcases the very best that African film industry has to offer, with the aim of finding a larger audience and a more sustainable distribution system for African quality films