NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

AFTER being relatively quiet musically, singer and songwriter Scarlet has given her biggest hint yet that she will be a lot more active this year.

Scarlet, born Jemimah Lerato Chulu, hinted on her Facebook page that there will be new music coming.

"The year is 2020. The journey begins again. See you soon! #SecretSauce #MusicLoading #10YearsLater #FoundMyWay," she wrote.