Savings improve Katete lives

LUCY LUMBE, Katete

IT IS a warm Tuesday afternoon in Katete’s Ndede village and 43-year-old Nthawali Nkhuwa is ferrying sand on a wheelbarrow for final construction works on his house. At the sight of World Vision Zambia officers, Mr Nkhuwa abandons his work and invites the workers into his new residence. About five metres from the entrance of the new house rests an old structure which has wasted away due to different weather conditions it has been exposed to since its construction several years ago.

At first sight, one may mistake the old structure for a poultry house, or a building which houses livestock. But a few years ago, the disused structure once served as accommodation for Mr Nkhuwa’s family of six. “I got married in 1995, but over the years it has been hard for me to provide for my family. I am a farmer, but farming has not been an easy thing for me because of the high cost of fertiliser. “As a result, I have not been producing enough crops to provide for my family and sustain our livelihood,” he told a World Vision Zambia delegation that visited his new home recently. But Mr Nkhuwa’s story took a different and positive turn when he was introduced to a savings group thanks to World Vision Zambia’s Savings for Transformation programme.

After joining the 17 member savings group in 2015, his life started to significantly transform for the better. “In 2015, we were contributing K2 bimonthly to the savings group. I was using the money from the vegetables sale proceeds to save in the group.

"My first pay-out was K800. Of this amount, my wife and I decided to invest K600 into our farming business while K200 was used to buy household necessities. "Through God's intervention, that K600 worked wonders. I ended up getting good money from my farming business. "So I again sat with my wife and I asked her what we could do with the money we made. We decided to do something about the house, because the one we were staying in was in bad shape," he said. In 2016, Mr Nkhuwa received a K1,000 after the end of the annual