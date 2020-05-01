Savings groups get COVID-19 guidelines

MARGARET CHISANGA

Lusaka

THE Zambian Financial Sector Deepening (FSD Zambia) has produced guidelines for savings groups around the country to adopt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 guidelines for savings groups are designed to help group members protect their health, and social and economic welfare as they continue with savings operations. There are over 800,000 savings groups members in Zambia.

In a statement, FSD Zambia Chief Executive Officer Betty Wilkinson said the organisation has assessed some ways to ensure that under the harsh economic circumstances of COVID-19, savings groups can still help their members stay safe and manage their money.

“COVID-19 is a nightmare for everyone, but in particular low-income families. Savings groups are an effective method of providing savings, borrowing, and self-insurance for low-income families in Zambia,” she said.

