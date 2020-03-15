Save life by donating kidneys

THE medical breakthroughs Zambia has experienced in the recent past are no doubt a milestone.

Doctors at the University Teaching Hospitals have performed kidney transplants, which were previously referred to hospitals outside the country.

The first kidney transplant was conducted in October 2018 by a team of medics and surgeons from India and Zambia.

The team was headed by lead Zambian surgeon Dr Michael Mbambiko, who was supported by an expert surgeon and team from India and in conjunction with specialty hospitals from India and the University Teaching Hospital.

With such achievements, money that would otherwise have been spent on sending patients abroad for treatment would now be directed towards other needy areas within and outside the health sector.

It is a saving for Government and credit goes to our medical staff, who have helped in saving lives of patients and time by treating those in need locally.

However, the successes the medical personnel have scored have come with challenges, chief among them the lack of donors to give kidneys to patients who need them.

This challenge mainly arises from the fact that would-be donors are shrouded in a cloud of fear to donate organs like kidneys.

Would-be donors fear that they cannot live on one kidney and so they shudder to entertain the idea of giving away one of their organs.

Furthermore, it is the thought of going under the blade to give away an organ that compounds their fears.

History has shown that one can live a healthy and long life with only one kidney but still, this truth is hard for people to fathom.

Sometimes the pressure comes from relatives of a willing donor, who will be dissuaded from donating an organ for fear of losing both the donor and patient.

Zambians should know they bear a responsibility to make medical personnel more confident by helping with organs so that more kidney patients receive the assistance they need.

Unlike the developed countries which have banks where the organs can be stored, Zambia depends on those who come forward when need arises.

The achievements our medical staff have made so far instil confidence in them but they need everyone’s support to succeed in their future endeavours for the benefit of everyone.

And kidney patients do not have it easy in our country because the cost of treatment is exorbitant.

For many kidney patients, they have to make a number of visits to the hospital for dialysis, a procedure which cannot be conducted outside a health facility because of the high cost of the equipment.

For example, for any session, a patient has to part away with over K800 and one can only imagine how much is spent when a patient attends three sessions a week.

At private hospitals, it can range between K1,200 and K1,700, an amount only a few people can afford.

And when it comes to kidney transplant, the cost is much higher, but thankfully, this is the cost our medical personnel are seeking to cut down by conducting the transplants locally.

The onus is on medical personnel and, of course, all Zambians to educate the people on the fact that one can use one kidney and live a healthy and long life.

The medical personnel, as experts, have to help people overcome fears that prevent donors from giving organs.

And individuals should also see donating organs as their responsibility towards making patients’ lives better.