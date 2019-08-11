Sport

Sautu sinks Orlando Pirates

August 11, 2019
GREEN Eagles midfielder Spencer Sautu (centre) beats Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Joris Delle to score the solitary goal during a CAF Champions League preliminary round first leg at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday. Eagles won 1-0. PICTURE: COLLINS PHIRI

ROBINSON KUNDA and ALEX NJOVU, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka
EAGLES 1 PIRATES 0
ZAMBIA’s envoys in the CAF Champions League Green Eagles and Zesco United yesterday got first-leg advantage with victories in the preliminary round over South African side Orlando Pirates and Green Mambas of eSwatini, respectively.
“It was a tough match but what is important is that we got a goal. We would have loved to score even four goals but this is football. We have to plan well for the return match.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

