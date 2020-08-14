Saudis ponder opening bank in Zambia

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI

Lusaka

SAUDI Arabia is considering opening a bank in the country to facilitate investment inflows in sectors like agriculture and mining, the Kingdom’s Ambassador to Zambia, Osamah Krenshi, has said.

Mr Krenshi said this when Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) board chairperson Fisho Mwale paid a courtesy call on the envoy yesterday.

ZDA and Saudi Arabia are in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which will help facilitate the establishment of a bank.

Mr Krenshi said Saudi Arabia is ready to partner with Zambia in promoting investment.