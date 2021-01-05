Saudi Arabia’s economic, political significance

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

WHEN Zambia realised the significance of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to its economic growth, it decided to open a resident mission in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, in 2013.

The Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional intergovernmental political and economic union consisting of all Arab states of the Persian Gulf comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Prior to the establishment of the embassy, Zambia’s diplomatic representation in Saudi Arabia was done through the embassy in Egypt on non-resident basis.

Over the years, the political and economic relationship, between Zambia and its countries of accreditation in the Gulf region have continued to grow from strength to strength.

In today’s column, Zambia’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ibrahim Mumba, discusses how the opening of a resident embassy there is promoting economic and political growth for the country.

Follow the verbatim below.

Q: What compelled Zambia to consider opening a resident embassy in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Yemen?