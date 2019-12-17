Saudi Arabia, Zambia forge ties in agric, energy

THE DIPLOMAT’S AGENDA With MWAPE MWENYA

Lusaka

IN January 2018, Zambia and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for the construction of the US$100 million King Salman Specialist Hospital in Lusaka.

The construction of the 800-bed specialist referral hospital for women and children emanated from President Edgar Lungu’s visit to that country in May 2016.

The two countries also signed an export activity programme deal with the Saudi Export Programme worth $5 million

Both countries have for a long time been partnering in various fields of cooperation such as energy and agriculture, with Zambia expected to start exporting goats to the south-west Asia country.

Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Zambia Osamah Krenshi said the two countries have continued enjoying cordial relations which have grown steadily over the years