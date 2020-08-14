Sate Sate savours 2nd league title with Nkana

MATHEWS KABAMBA

Kitwe

DESPITE being unsettled for most part of the just ended league campaign, Nkana poster boy Ronald Kampamba

has described winning a second league title for the Kitwe side as fulfilment of a childhood dream.

Kampamba and midfielder Kelvin Mubanga are the only players in the current Nkana squad that have won two league titles with the club

having been part of the team which lifted the Super Division in 2013 under coach Masautso Mwale.

That title in 2013, the 12th in the club's rich history, came after a long drought with the club having tasted league glory back in 2001.