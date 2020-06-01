Sate Sate missing stadium atmosphere

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

NKANA hitman Ronald “Sate Sate” Kampamba says he misses being in action and cannot wait to return to the pitch to do what he loves the most – playing football.

The Nkana poster boy, who is said to be looking for a fresh start away from the Wusakile outfit, says although he has embraced the new normal of training and staying at home to keep safe in the wake of the coronavirus, he misses the stadium atmosphere.

“I miss playing football and everything else about it, especially playing before a full capacity crowd at Arthur Davies and Nkana filya CLICK TO READ MORE