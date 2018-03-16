‘Sate Sate’ eyes cementing Chipolopolo position

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe and CECILIA ZULU, Lusaka

STRIKER Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba is eager to cement his position in the national team.

Kampamba said in an interview in Kitwe yesterday that he is grateful to Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda for according him another opportunity to represent the country.

Kampamba has been roped in to replace injured Austria-based striker Patson Daka, ahead of the four-nation tournament.