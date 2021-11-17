‘Sate Sate’ eager to redeem himself

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

AFTER starting successive matches this season, Nkana striker Ronald ‘Sate Sate’ Kampamba says he is eager to reinvigorate his scoring prowess and help the team achieve their targets. The 2012 and 2013 golden boot winner has become a shadow of his former self lately and has struggled to both command a starting berth and score goals for his club. The celebrated striker managed a paltry three goals in the 2020-2021 MTN Super League.

Kampamba was a regular feature on the Nkana bench as the team changed coaches three times last season.

Manfred Chabinga, Kelvin Kaindu and current head coach Beston Chambeshi rarely gave the striker a starting place in the team. Kampamba has already missed some matches in the early stages of the 2021-2022 season and was a second-half substitute in some, but Chambeshi has picked the forward from the start in the last two matches and he has not disappointed. The two-time Super Division winner with Nkana said in an interview yesterday that he is looking forward to rediscovering his