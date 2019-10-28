Sata’s legacy lives on

IT IS now half a decade from the time Zambia’s fifth republican President, Michael Sata, answered the call of death.

October 28, 2014 was a sad day for Zambians as they lost one of their adored leaders in the name of Michael Chilufya Sata.

Though with passage of time tears may have dried, one thing is for sure – Michael Sata’s legacy still lives on.

Today, as we reminisce about Mr Sata’s life and political journey, it is an opportunity to celebrate a great son of the soil whose contribution to the well-being of the country cannot be forgotten.

And as rightly noted by Mulenga Sata, the late president’s oldest son, today is also a time to reflect on the many lessons provided through his political journey.

Amidst heightened intolerance among the current crop of politicians, today we are reminded of how Mr Sata approached politics with a high level of tolerance and altruism.

For instance, in 2006 and 2008 elections when he narrowly lost to then ruling Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) after taking an early lead in the polls, his supporters took to the streets in protest.

However, Mr Sata, despite being aggrieved by the election results, went against his self-interest by stopping his supporters from rioting.

This demonstrated his magnanimity and patriotism to the country. He showed the country that loss of an election is not worth plunging the country into chaos or shedding blood for.

In 2008, Mr Sata again demonstrated his humility and magnanimity when he took a bold step to reconcile with then head of State Levy Mwanawasa. He demonstrated that it does not matter where one stands. If one is genuinely sincere in making peace, it can be done.

Mr Sata’s political journey also demonstrated that he did not join politics as a means to acquire wealth.

From his political achievements, it is evident that for Mr Sata, his political career was born out of passion and the desire to serve.

Through his political career and various portfolios he held, Mr Sata distinguished himself as a pragmatic leader who believed in hands-on approaches.

Way back in 1982, when he was appointed district governor for Lusaka Urban District Council, Mr Sata made his mark as a man of action with a hands-on approach, cleaning up the streets, patching roadways and building bridges.

This was also true when he was appointed Minister of Health during Dr Frederick Chiluba’s era; his reforms brought sanity to the once chaotic ministry.

Mr Sata will also always be remembered as the man behind the formulation of the National Gender Policy in 1996 when he served as Minister Without Portfolio.

We also know that when he assumed the Presidency in 2011, he did not hesitate to begin working. It is indisputable that Mr Sata was passionate about developing the country and hence spearheaded massive infrastructure development and establishment of new districts, which President Edgar Lungu has proudly and meticulously carried on with.

President Sata, who died at the age of 77, stood out as a good example of a seasoned and astute politician who understood the country’s politics in and out.

Mr Sata, who was known for his wealth of knowledge on a wide range of issues relating to governance of the country, demonstrated that to be a leader or politician, one needed to be well informed. Actually this is what set him apart among the opposition in providing credible and constructive checks and balances to Government.

In this same vein, Mr Sata was known for putting journalists on their toes to conduct thorough research before any interview with him for fear of being embarrassed.

Mr Sata’s political career also demonstrated that for one to be an effective leader, they have to be genuinely interested in the welfare of those at the bottom of the societal ranks.

By his pro-poor campaign messages, it is was evident that Mr Sata’s passion was inclined towards helping the many vulnerable and usually neglected sections of society. For this, Mr Sata won the hearts of many people at the grassroots. These are the people that actually ushered him into State House.

Many people also remember Mr Sata for the satirical way he brought out issues. There was no dull moment around him.

Yes, Mr Sata may have been gone for five years now, but his legacy still lives on.