Satanic attack on Zambia will fail

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

THE country is under a spiritual and physical warfare attack but security wings, with the help of God, are in control, so people should not worry, Joshua Banda of Northmead Assemblies of God has said.

Speaking in an interview, Dr Banda said what has gripped the country is a clear manifestation of a satanic attack on the nation.

“There is a spiritual and physical warfare on our country but we have confidence in our security wings. So far, they have done their best to contain the situation CLICK TO READ MORE