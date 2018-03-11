SA’s ready-to-eat meats, Zodwa’s ready-to-sleep-with behaviour

Torn Apart: BOYD PHIRI

THE past week has been difficult for people in the hood. Forget about the Women’s Day holiday which put some husbands in a panic mode to make amends for earlier expressing their desire to go and watch Zodwa Wabantu whirling her uncovered bottom.

Of course, women spent time debating whether they needed to provide some chitenge wrappers for the South African dancer to borrow or chain their spouses to matrimonial beds until she finished dancing almost naked before a cult following of uninitiated young men.

In case you missed the news, the South African dancer had been scheduled to perform at an album launch of a local artiste in the hood.

Some people could not imagine a woman dancing without a piece of cloth on her body in front of mtototo (sex boosters) hardened men from the hood.

On the other hand, some people accused Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili of spoiling their fun when she told them that watching a barely dressed woman perform some antics on stage would be quite odd for a Christian nation.

So, with powers vested in her from the moral point of view, the minister banned Zodwa from exhibiting her brand of explicit dance routines in Zambia, and as you know, the rest is history.

But no-one expected another sanction on a South African brand to come too soon, especially that entertainment enthusiasts were ready to let the first disappointment fade away.

When hood-dwellers thought authorities were done with one act of ban on Zodwa’s brand name in the entertainment circles, another one was imposed on what is referred to as ready-to-eat meats imported from down south.

The ban on processed meats like polony came following an outbreak of a disease in South Africa called Listerosis.

The food-borne germ has so far killed 180 people and affected 900 others in South Africa since January 2017.

However, the catchphrase now among people in the hood is ready-to-eat, which they are comparing with Zodwa’s ready-to-sleep-with behavour that comes with her nudity brand.

Probably this explains the coincidence of the two bans people in the hood are trying to come to terms with.

Although Zodwa Wabantu is not a ready-to-eat meat like polony, people in the hood have concluded that her ready-to-sleep-with behaviour on stage forced the Zambian Government to ban her from performing in the country.

Why else do you think Zodwa likes making some male fans lustfully thrust their zipped prized possessions on her backside when she is spinning it in front of them? It can only point to one thing, her ready-to-sleep-with charm.

Of course, she is not prone to a Listeria germ like ready-to-eat meats, but some hood-dwellers feel her ready-to-sleep-with behaviour would give them a lust bug.

Nonetheless, it’s good that some men who are on a daily dose of mtototo (traditional sex booster) were not given a chance to meet her.

But it is worth noting that although most male fans were concerned about the banning of Zodwa’s ready-to-sleep-with kind of performance in Zambia, they are not really bothered about the banning of ready-to-eat meats from down south.

In case you didn’t know, the hood is self-sufficient in its own version of ready-to-eat meats like michopo or yozamwina, favourite snacks at taverns and bars.

If anything, no Listeria bug can come close to the charcoal-grilled michopo. Forget about Denkete or foot-and-mouth disease, which affects cattle in some parts of Zambia.

Bachelors in down-trodden areas would tell you that worrying about the process of cooking relish is a worst of time because one can easily prepare nshima first and buy yozamwina (ready-to-eat meat) later at a nearby tavern to have a complete meal within record time.

Such is the joy of living in the hood where you don’t have to worry about the threat of the Listeria bug sitting on some types of ready-to-eat meats like polony found in chain stores like Shoprite and Pick ‘n’ Pay.

However, with or without South Africa’s Listerosis infected ready-to-eat meats and Zodwa’s ready-to-sleep-with behaviour, life in the hood goes on.

bjboydphiri@yahoo.com