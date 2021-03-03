Sardanis’ compelling journey

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

DESPITE being a journalist, Andrew Sardanis made his name as an industrialist. After working in Zambia’s first government after independence as a technocrat, Sardanis ventured into private business.

He founded an African conglomerate in 1971 and led it for 25 years before the group collapsed in 1995. While for the newer generation the name Sardanis is associated with Chaminuka, a nature reserve just outside Lusaka, the older one links his name to Meridien BIAO. The industrial arm of the conglomerate that Sardanis founded spawned a financial arm out of what he termed the “sheer necessity” to finance supplies to Africa during the dark decades of the 1970s and 1980s. This later evolved into Meridien BIAO, the most extensive African banking network which in Zambia threatened the market share of traditional banks like Barclays Bank and StanChart.

