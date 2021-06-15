Sanjase earns praise

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

AFTER playing four matches in eight days, national team coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević has identified the backline as one area which will need drastic improvement before the World Cup qualifiers start in September. Zambia, who on Sunday edged Sudan 1-0 to record their only win in the four matches played during the latest international break, conceded eight goals while scoring four times. Sunday's game is the only one where the Chipolopolo managed to keep a clean sheet, and perhaps unsurprisingly, Micho singled out Young Green Eagles goalkeeper Gregory Sanjase, who was given the nod ahead of South Africa-based Mwenya Chibwe and Kabwe Warriors goalie Lameck Siame, for praise. "In eight days we have played four matches, there are things that are positive, there are also negatives that only in one match we have kept a clean sheet and this is where our work now lies, we need to tighten at the back, improve our defending," Micho said. "I believe [against Sudan], we have confidence in our goalkeeper Sanjase Gregory, who has shown really that he could be our goalkeeper that we could rely on and other players that have shown competition for the team but at the same time we have so many positives from these matches. "If you look at the team, we have improved from match to match. I need to give credit to the players, they have worked very hard, they respect the jersey of the national team. They've given their best and they have been rewarded by winning, something Ghana did not succeed, South Africa did not succeed but we have succeeded and won this game."Zambia started with a 3-1 loss in Dakar to a star-studded Senegal before drawing 2-all against Benin in Cotonou and