Sanity vital in mining

THE Black Mountain in Kitwe, which is a huge dumpsite for the mine, conjures memories of organised chaos which has led to some deaths of illegal miners. Its ownership has always been a source of conflict between illegal miners popularly known as ‘Jerabos’ and the main shareholders Nkana Alloy and Smelting Company Limited. The surrendering of 10 percent shareholding by the previous Government to Chapamo Minerals Processing Company owned by the small- scale miners deepened the confusion. In this vein, we believe the suspension of all mining operations at dumpsites by the new Government will help restore sanity. Much as youths in Kitwe want to make a living from the dumpsite, they should consider their safety first.

Some of these miners, mostly young men, have been buried alive at the mountain because of lack of proper equipment and order. We implore small-scale miners at the dumpsite to heed Government’s directive and allow it to look at problems there from a different perspective. By virtue of the dumpsite being synonymous with the notorious Jerabos, it created an impression that few were benefiting from the slag heap. Chapamo Minerals Processing Company has a duty to sensitise its members about the need for sanity at the Black Mountain. The cost of the work stoppage might be huge to small-scale miners but they should look at the broader picture of Government’s resolve to create a conducive working environment. A legal framework, as indicated by the Minister of Mines, Paul Kabuswe, is important for sustainable operations of small-scale miners. The mining sector needs to avoid a free-for-all situation because doing so will give rise to foreign exploitation of the resources at the expense of Zambian citizens. Gangsterism in the mines should not be tolerated as it promotes anarchy and endangers the lives of many young people through illegal mining. The Copperbelt has in recent years seen the proliferation of gangs with an interest in illegal mining to bolster their notoriety. This behaviour has also fomented corruption and crime in the mining sector. Poverty should not be used as an excuse for people to entrench illegality in the mining sector. Families and the nation at large cannot afford to lose more lives at the dumpsite because of the scramble for mineral resources. Safety is crucial in the mines and youths cannot be allowed to continue endangering their lives by working without proper equipment. Those who have been conducting mining activities at the Black Mountain should find comfort in the minister’s assurance that they will not be removed from the dumpsite. Small-scale miners should support Government’s initiative to roll out a plan that will ensure sanity and order at mining dumpsites. The call by President Hakainde Hichilema that Zambians should participate in mining and own mines does not entail disorder in the sector. Sanity will ensure that everyone in mining towns benefit from the resources than just a few individuals. Mining is still Zambia’s mainstay and it needs sanity at all levels in its operations more than ever before. Zambians must not allow themselves to be used by foreigners to stir anarchy in the mining sector so that they exploit the mineral wealth for the benefit of their countries. The assurance by the minister that Government will root out corruption in the mining sector should be a motivation to youths who have been disadvantaged because preference was given to a few people. We also appeal to mine unions to sensitise small-scale miners on the importance of sanity and order in the mining sector. However, while the Government is trying to provide an enabling environment for local small-scale miners, the concerns of the investors must be taken into consideration.