Sanitary pad campaign gets girls back in school

CHRISTINE CHIHAME

Shiwang’andu

‘MY NAME is Enala Monde, I dropped out of school when I was in Grade Seven when I started menstruating because my parents could not afford to buy sanitary towels for me. I could not stand the shame of being laughed at, particularly by boys, at my school, each time I messed myself up,’ she says.

She was at Konja Primary School when she reached puberty three years ago at the age of 13. “I would go to school and mess myself up,” Enala narrates.

Because of her plight, Enala missed class about five days every month.

This made her lose interest in school because she remained behind with lessons.

Enala recalls a day when she attended school for a class test and messed herself up because of lack of sanitary towels. Her classmates, especially boys, made fun of her.

“This incident did not make me quit school. I continued going but it became too much, it was unbearable until I

stopped school,” Enala recalls. CLICK TO READ MORE