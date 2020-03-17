Sangwa’s suspension welcome – Moonga

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka

THE misconduct of Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa is inimical to the spirit of the rule of law and his conduct is contemptuous, Patriotic Front (PF) Lusaka Province chairman Paul Moonga has said.

Mr Moonga has commended the Judiciary for suspending Mr Sangwa from appearing before any court in the country until further notice.

Mr Sangwa has recently been making headlines attacking Constitutional Court judges and its ruling that President Edgar Lungu has not yet served two terms and is therefore eligible to contest the 2021 general elections.

The Law Association of Zambia has also censored Mr Sangwa over his attacks on