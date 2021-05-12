Sangwa’s plea is academic exercise, ConCourt told

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE State has urged the Constitutional Court to dismiss a case in which Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa wants it to compel Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu to put in place measures to make the judiciary financially independent.

Solicitor General Abraham Mwansa says the petition should be thrown out because it is untenable.

“The petitioner’s action is an academic exercise,” Mr Mwansa submitted.

Mr Sangwa is seeking an order compelling Dr Ng'andu to put in place measures to make the judiciary financially independent and