Sangwa to lead LAZ constitutional review push

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), which is not in support of piecemeal amendments to the Constitution, has appointed constitutional lawyer John Sangwa to be among the lawyers who will spearhead its constitution review agenda. LAZ yesterday launched a consultative project on the Zambian constitution with its president Abyudi Shonga saying there is sufficient information already gathered in various constitutional review commission reports, which all reflect the will of Zambians.

“To us, the process of constitutional reform is one that should also re-occupy itself with mechanisms that speak to effective implementation of the constitution,” Mr Shonga said. “Without this, the full aim of the constitution can never be achieved.”

Mr Sangwa is with Eva Jhala, O'Brien Kaba and Nandilani Banda in LAZ's consultative project will enable the association to draw upon the expertise of its members who are well-vested in constitutional law as it makes recommendations to government on the best way to undertake constitutional reforms. "This project will