Sand mining threatens 1,500

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Magoye

RESIDENTS of Chief Mwanachingwala in Mazabuka have stirred up a water conflict by allegedly engaging in illegal sand mining in the Magoye River leaving it dry.

For the past 30 years, some people upstream have abandoned farming for illegal mining of sand in the river.

The illegalities prompted a study by the World Wide Fund for nature (WWF) and its partners.

As part of the World Rivers Day, which was commemorated yesterday, Minister of Water Development, Sanitation and Environmental Protection Jonas Chanda, WWF officials and the media visited Magoye and Kaleya rivers to check on the extent of the degradation.

The two (Magoye and Kaleya) are tributaries of the Kafue River, which is threatened by siltation, soil erosion and pollution due to sand mining and