Samukonga sprints to new personal time

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

COMMONWEALTH-bound runner Muzala Samukonga on Sunday recorded a new personal best time in 400 metres during the Swan Insurance International All Comers Meet at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka. Samukonga, who won heat three of the 400 metres race, clocked 45.21 seconds to beat his previous personal best time of 45.65 seconds recorded at the Botswana Meet in March this year. He beat four other runners, among them Zimbabwean Artwell Simon, who finished fourth with 46.79 seconds. In second position was Patrick Nyambe, from Zambia Police Service, who timed 46.15 seconds, while Daniel Mbewe of Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) finished third with 46.53 seconds. Another athlete who managed to improve her personal best is 400 metres female runner Nidy Mingilishi. Mingilishi, who competed in heat two, timed 51.76 seconds to beat her personal best time of 52.56 seconds. Her closest competitor, Jele Lydia Casy, of Botswana, clocked 52.01 seconds. However, 200-metre specialist Sydney Siame failed to stamp authority as he finished second to CLICK TO READ MORE