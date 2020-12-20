Sampa’s wedding invite trimmed

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

ATTENDANCE to the much anticipated public wedding of Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa and his fiancée Nchimunya, has been restricted to 300 guests due to COVID-19.

The wedding, which was hitherto an open invitation, has attracted a lot of public attention and is scheduled for December 26 at Woodlands Stadium.

The stadium has an estimated sitting capacity of 10,000.

But the Ministry of Health has recommended that the plans of the public wedding be reviewed to include the use of innovative platforms that offer conferencing such as Zoom and Skype while limiting the number of attendants to not more than 300 if