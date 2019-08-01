Sampa’s ex-wife demand unrealistic

Dear editor,

HIS Worship Lusaka Mayor, Miles Sampa’s former wife’s demand for K7,000 for child maintenance every month after divorcing her last year is unrealistic.

It is a known fact that Mr Sampa has an obligation to take care of his child’s welfare. But demanding K7,000 towards maintenance of one child is unrealistic.

Furthermore, I believe it is a ploy to bring his name into disrepute as a public figure by creating the impression that he has failed to provide for his child.

Mr Sampa says he pays K20,000 school fees for Michelle, their five-year-old daughter, per term at International School of Lusaka, a gesture which his former wife must appreciate.

I feel the judgment regarding the K7,000 maintenance fee for his daughter should be revisited.

The amount should be reduced, otherwise he will fail to pay it as demanded by his former wife.

It is good that Mr Sampa has contested the court order, as he has other financial obligations to meet.

I am in support of the need for Mr Sampa to provide for his child, Michelle, but I’m against the amount being demanded by his former wife.

Being an economist herself, she is fully aware that our national economy is shaky. K7,000 is quite a lot.

ELEMIYA PHIRI

Lusaka