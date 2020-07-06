Sampa seeks exclusive businesses for Zambians

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

TO RESTRICT some businesses to Zambians, Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa has proposed the introduction of a by-law that will reserve poultry and vegetable supplies to the market for locals.

Mr Sampa also said foreigners who engage in businesses which Zambians are able to do will be surrendered to the Ministry of Home Affairs so that their permits can be assessed.

He said in a Facebook posting that Zambians should be given chance to make money and earn a living through various business ventures.

"I will propose to the next full council meeting that restaurants, bars, barbershops, salons, poultry and vegetable market supplies should be a preserve of indigenous Zambians