Sampa miles behind on daughter’s school fees

JUSTINAH MUKUKA, Lusaka

LUSAKA Mayor Miles Sampa’s former wife, Mwika Mwenechanya, has asked the Lusaka High Court to order the Lusaka City Council (LCC) to directly pay her K7,000 of his [Sampa’s] earnings for his child maintenance.

Sampa was recently ordered by the Lusaka High Court to maintain his daughter at K7,000 monthly, but according to his former wife, in an alleged contempt of court, Sampa has defied the court order.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/