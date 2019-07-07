Sampa keeps soaring

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

FRESH from performing at the Glastonbury Festival in England, Zambian-born, Botswana-raised and Australia-dwelling rapper Sampa the Great has had her song Final Form listed on the Spotify playlist for July by the Guardian in Australia.

Each month, the Guardian adds 20 of the best new Australian songs to its Spotify playlist and this month Sampa the Great, who in May performed in Lusaka at the Crossbar, Woodlands Stadium, finds herself listed alongside Montaigne (Ready), Stephen Cummings (Shifting Heavy Circles), Baker Boy (In Control), DZ Deathrays (In-To-It), Boy & Bear (Hold Your Nerve), Spod (Make Things Right), Miami Horror (Restless), Ali Barter (Backseat), Pluto Jonze and (I'll Try Anything).