Sampa in K5m suit

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

LUSAKA City Market manager Mwenya Matafwali is demanding K5 million from Lusaka Mayor Miles Sampa for defaming his character by alleging that he misappropriated over K12 million.

Mr Matafwali, through his lawyers Andrew and Partners, is demanding that the money and a public apology be made within three days, failure to which Mr Sampa will be sued for defamation of character.

This is according to a letter addressed to Mr Sampa and copied to the Zambia Daily Mail Limited.

On April 2, 2020, Mr Sampa wrote to Lusaka Town Clerk Alex Mwansa accusing Mr Matafwali of only depositing K60,000 from the over K13.6 million collected from